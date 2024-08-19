GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 8.24.
GQG Partners Company Profile
