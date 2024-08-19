Greylin Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greylin Investment Management Inc reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.23. The stock has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

