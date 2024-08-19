Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.21. Grifols shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 69,628 shares traded.

Grifols Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the second quarter worth $89,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the first quarter worth $147,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grifols by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $186,000.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

