Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.21. Grifols shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 69,628 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.
