Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,948,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 8,036,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,896.6 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.46. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.
About Grupo Bimbo
