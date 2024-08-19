Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,948,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 8,036,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,896.6 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.46. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

