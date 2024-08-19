Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 110.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GES. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Guess? Price Performance

GES opened at $22.50 on Monday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

