Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.88. Guess? shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 43,925 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Guess? Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $4,029,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

