Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

HG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %

HG opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.