HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

ACRS stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,395,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,608.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

