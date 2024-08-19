HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.