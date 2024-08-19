HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Truist Financial

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.50.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.54. 93,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,743. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $375.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.