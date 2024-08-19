Head to Head Analysis: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) vs. Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Prestige Wealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $5.82 billion 0.06 $182.75 million $3.35 1.82 Prestige Wealth $348,528.00 18.59 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jiayin Group and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 22.18% 58.72% 25.24% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jiayin Group and Prestige Wealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Prestige Wealth on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

About Prestige Wealth

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.