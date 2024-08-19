Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $151.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $166.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HES. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $212.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

HES stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.16. Hess has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.29.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

