Hess (NYSE:HES) Rating Lowered to Overweight at BMO Capital Markets

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HES. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $212.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

HES traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 264,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. Hess has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 53.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 765,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,933,000 after acquiring an additional 500,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hess by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,691,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

