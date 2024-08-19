Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 199,300 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $238.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $257.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,064,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

