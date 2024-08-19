HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 524,613 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

HIVE stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIVE. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIVE

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.