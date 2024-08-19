Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.29

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.29 and last traded at $154.13, with a volume of 15706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.97.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,715. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

