Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 267.4% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $159.39 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

