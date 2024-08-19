HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 21,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

