HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down to $35.91

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $34.62. HP shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 1,295,725 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,407 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,172,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

