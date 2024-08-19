HSBC Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.90.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $375.05. 464,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.47 and its 200-day moving average is $380.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

