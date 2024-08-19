Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.28. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 796,302 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -347.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 233,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 136,418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

