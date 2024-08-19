Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €10.06 ($11.05) on Monday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52 week low of €4.48 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of €11.81 ($12.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 3,033 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of €9.50 ($10.44), for a total transaction of €28,813.50 ($31,663.19). Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately €1,224,768.50 ($1,345,899.45). The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of €10.03 ($11.02), for a total transaction of €60,962.34 ($66,991.58). Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately €1,262,556.34 ($1,387,424.55). The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of €9.50 ($10.44), for a total value of €28,813.50 ($31,663.19). Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately €1,224,768.50 ($1,345,899.45). The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,650 shares of company stock worth $123,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

