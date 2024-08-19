Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $41,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Illumina by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Illumina by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Illumina by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 52,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

ILMN stock opened at $130.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $172.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

