Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 268.42% from the stock’s previous close.
IMMX opened at $1.90 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.17.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
