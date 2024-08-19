Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 268.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

IMMX opened at $1.90 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immix Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

See Also

