Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 268.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

IMMX opened at $1.90 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

