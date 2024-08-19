Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Financial Contrast

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of FBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 15.09% 31.68% 16.27%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A -0.20 0.00 Industria de Diseño Textil $38.90 billion 4.11 $5.82 billion $0.96 26.74

This table compares FBC and Industria de Diseño Textil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FBC and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats FBC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

