Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stake Boosted by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Innospec were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 239.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Stock Down 0.0 %

IOSP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.