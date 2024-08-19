Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Inogen Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of INGN stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2,918.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Inogen by 2,185.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Inogen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

