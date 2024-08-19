Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,510.00.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.29 per share, with a total value of C$79,677.00.

Shares of TOU traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$63.52. 201,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,439. The company has a market cap of C$22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

TOU has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

