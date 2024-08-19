Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.05. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 817,053 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,050 shares of company stock worth $2,508,917. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

