Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Holdings Raised by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 266.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. 5,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,412. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.