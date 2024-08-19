Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Stake Increased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 201.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.