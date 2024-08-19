Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
KBWR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.98. 1,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
