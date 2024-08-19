Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.12. 347,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,828. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

