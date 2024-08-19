iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.26

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 24390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $666,982. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.