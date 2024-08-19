iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176,093 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates' holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $118,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

