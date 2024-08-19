iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.71. 5,390,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,308,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

