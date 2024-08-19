iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.68

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

