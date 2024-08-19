iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.89

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.89 and last traded at $115.80, with a volume of 14653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,967,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

