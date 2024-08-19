iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.03

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 6198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.