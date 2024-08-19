iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.01

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUSB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.