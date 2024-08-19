iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.50

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.50 and last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 11289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.14.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

