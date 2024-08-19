iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.27

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 13362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

