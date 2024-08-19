iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.61

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.61 and last traded at $91.61, with a volume of 150410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.53.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.85.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3909 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,317,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,683 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,268,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

