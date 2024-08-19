iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.61

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.61 and last traded at $91.61, with a volume of 150410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.53.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.85.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3909 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
