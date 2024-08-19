iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $57,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

