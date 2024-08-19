iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM stock opened at $212.60 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

