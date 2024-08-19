iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Cut by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.97. 37,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,963. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

