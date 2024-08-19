iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $127.99 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

