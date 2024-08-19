iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SOXX stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.96. 724,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.