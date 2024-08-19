iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $199,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,134,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

