iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.46% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $149,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $190.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

